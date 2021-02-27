One dead in single-vehicle crash on Exit 72

A single-vehicle crash off Interstate 81 in Wythe County early Friday left the driver dead, according to the Virginia State Police.
Forest, Ohio, resident Kenneth R. Nelson, 55, died after his 2006 Kenworth tractor-trailer ran off the left side of Exit 72, struck the guardrail and flipped, according to VSP spokeswoman Shelby Crouch. He died at the crash scene, Crouch said.
The VSP responded to the crash at 4:28 a.m., Crouch said. It remains under investigation.
