One dead in severe Hurley, Va. flooding

Search crews in Hurley, Virginia have discovered the first confirmed fatality following devastating flooding that impacted the community earlier this week.
The body, which will be sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy and identification, was found in the Guesses Fork area on Wednesday, according to the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office.
Recovery efforts have begun in Hurley, where officials estimate that electricity will be restored in at least 30 days and public water in one year. Residents have been asked to begin planning for the long term as utilities are repaired. The American Red Cross is assisting residents affected by the flooding. Anyone needing help is asked to call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Crews began to clear debris on Wednesday. The BCSO said heavy rain on Tuesday night and Wednesday hindered efforts, but no additional damage was reported.
Authorities ask people to stay away from the area, especially on Guesses Ford Road, which is closed. Law enforcement will be stationed at the road’s entrances and residents are asked to show identification to prove they live in the Guesses Fork area. The BCSO said unauthorized personnel in the area has “severely hindered” emergency operations and debris removal.
A shelter is still open at Grundy Baptist Church and the Virginia National Guard is also assisting residents.
Several local organizations, including the United Way of Southwest Virginia, are also working to help residents displaced by Monday’s flooding. The American Electric Power Foundation and the United Way of Southwest Virginia have created a dedicated emergency fund, with all proceeds going to the effort.
Travis Staton, the local United Way president, said the organization has purchased lanterns, flashlights and batteries for those in need. The organization is also purchasing food vouchers, coolers and ice.
“ As the storm was passing over Buchanan County, some students were forced to spend the night at their school because there was simply no way for them to make it home,” Staton said. “By working with our local partners in Buchanan County, we can make sure this assistance is distributed to those in greatest need first.”
To help, contact the United Way of Southwest Virginia at 276-628-2160.
Various donations are being collected throughout the region, including in Wise County, where drinks, water, dry goods, cleaning supplies, diapers, paper towels and toilet paper are being accepted. Collection sites include the Wise County Sheriff's Office, Mullins Insurance Agency in Norton and the Republican Party Ten at the Guest River Rally.
rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn