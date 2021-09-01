One dead in severe Hurley, Va. flooding

A shelter is still open at Grundy Baptist Church and the Virginia National Guard is also assisting residents.

Several local organizations, including the United Way of Southwest Virginia, are also working to help residents displaced by Monday’s flooding. The American Electric Power Foundation and the United Way of Southwest Virginia have created a dedicated emergency fund, with all proceeds going to the effort.

Travis Staton, the local United Way president, said the organization has purchased lanterns, flashlights and batteries for those in need. The organization is also purchasing food vouchers, coolers and ice.

“ As the storm was passing over Buchanan County, some students were forced to spend the night at their school because there was simply no way for them to make it home,” Staton said. “By working with our local partners in Buchanan County, we can make sure this assistance is distributed to those in greatest need first.”

To help, contact the United Way of Southwest Virginia at 276-628-2160.

Various donations are being collected throughout the region, including in Wise County, where drinks, water, dry goods, cleaning supplies, diapers, paper towels and toilet paper are being accepted. Collection sites include the Wise County Sheriff's Office, Mullins Insurance Agency in Norton and the Republican Party Ten at the Guest River Rally.

