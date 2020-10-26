 Skip to main content
One dead in Bristol Virginia house fire
BRISTOL, Va. - Fire destroyed a home in the 1100 block of Vermont Avenue early Monday morning where firefighters found a man dead inside, officials said.

Crews with the Bristol Virginia Fire Department responded within five minutes to the 1:39 a.m. call, finding the one-story, single-family dwelling in flames, Fire Chief Mike Armstrong said.

"We located one male victim," Armstrong said. "We're now making notification to next of kin."

The body was sent to the state medical examiner in Roanoke for an autopsy to determine the cause of death, said Sgt. Steven Crawford of the Bristol Virginia Police Department.

Investigators have narrowed the area of origin of the fire to the back of the house but the cause is still listed as undetermined, Armstrong said.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

