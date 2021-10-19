One dead after two-vehicle crash in Lebanon

LEBANON, Va. – At least one person has died as the result of a two-vehicle crash in Lebanon, Virginia, Monday.
Virginia State Police responded at 12:49 p.m. to the crash that occurred when a sedan and a Ford pickup truck hauling a trailer collided on U.S. Highway 19 near Regional Park Road.
According to police, there is one confirmed fatality. At least two other individuals were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment of serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
