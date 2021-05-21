 Skip to main content
One dead after car crashes into lake
BRISTOL, Tenn. — An Abingdon man died Wednesday when his vehicle crashed into South Holston Lake.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Shane Elswick, 18, was driving a Buick Lacrosse south on U.S. Highway 421 when it went off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went down a steep embankment, overturned and came to rest on its top in the lake, the THP said.

The driver died, and a 17-year-old passenger was injured.

