One dead after car crashes into lake

BRISTOL, Tenn. — An Abingdon man died Wednesday when his vehicle crashed into South Holston Lake.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Shane Elswick, 18, was driving a Buick Lacrosse south on U.S. Highway 421 when it went off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went down a steep embankment, overturned and came to rest on its top in the lake, the THP said.
The driver died, and a 17-year-old passenger was injured.
