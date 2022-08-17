One day down, 179 to go

BRISTOL, Va. – City students returned to the classrooms Wednesday in what Superintendent Keith Perrigan said was a smooth opening day.

Buses began rolling early Wednesday morning delivering students to the city’s six school facilities, with a major shift in the car-rider line at Van Pelt Elementary where a new building will be constructed on adjacent property.

“In conversations I’ve had with other members of our leadership team, this was the smoothest opening day of school any of us can remember over the last several years,” Perrigan said. “In the last couple of years we’ve opened school in the middle of a global pandemic – and may still be in one – but without the restrictions we’ve had in the past. Our principals and our school staff have done a great job planning. Everything was not perfect, but it was definitely a very smooth day.”

And the new, temporary car-rider line arrangement at Van Pelt?

“That was way better than we anticipated. The first day of car-rider lines are always hectic and challenging. With the new traffic pattern we anticipated it being worse, but I credit the staff at Van Pelt,” he said. “They did a great job planning, they had plenty of staff there to assist and although the line was long, it was very smooth, timely and orderly.”

A new access road to the school is expected to be completed and in use by this fall, replacing the current arrangement, Perrigan said.

The new intermediate elementary school is expected to open in the Van Pelt campus in August 2024. It will coincide with the closure of three older elementary schools and result and will concentrate all of the city’s elementary students at that single site.