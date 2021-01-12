One confirmed dead after tractor-trailer hits disabled vehicle on I-81 near Exit 19

ABINGDON, Va. — At least one person was killed when a disabled vehicle near Exit 19 on Interstate 81 in Abingdon was struck by a tractor-trailer early Monday, according to the Virginia State Police.
The VSP responded to the crash at 1:18 a.m. A tractor-trailer traveling in the left lane on the northbound side struck a disabled vehicle on the left side of the road and partially in the left lane, according to a news release.
There was one confirmed fatality, the release states. No names had been released late Monday.