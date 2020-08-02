Officials warn of suspicious seed packages

At least one Mountain Empire resident has reported receiving an unsolicited package of seeds, similar to reports and warnings across the country of seeds possibly originating from China, officials said.

Agricultural departments across the country are warning residents to be on the alert for packages containing seeds that might arrive in the mail.

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said recently that it has been notified that several Virginia residents have received unsolicited packages that appear to have originated from China. The types of seeds in the packages are unknown and may be invasive plant species, VDACS said in a news release. The packages were sent by mail and may have Chinese writing on them, the agency added.

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture said it also has received reports of suspicious seed packages in the state. Both agencies are asking residents to report if they receive the seeds.

Virginia officials urge residents to not plant the seeds.

Invasive species wreak havoc on the environment, displace or destroy native plants and insects and severely damage crops, VDACS said.

Taking steps to prevent their introduction is the most effective method of reducing both the risk of invasive species infestations and the cost to control and mitigate those infestations, the agency said.

In Tennessee, officials said it does not appear the seeds have been inspected by the proper authorities.

Local police have only been made aware of one such package but are familiar of reports elsewhere.