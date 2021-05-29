Officials urge drivers to use caution this Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend follows a week of deadly crashes across the Mountain Empire — leading officials to ask drivers to use extra care while traveling.
The Virginia State Police reports that 22 people died between May 21-26 across the state. Of the 22 traffic fatalities, five were motorcyclists, two were bicyclists and one was a pedestrian, the VSP said in a news release.
In addition, two people have died since Wednesday in Southwest Virginia, including a truck driver in Smyth County and a vehicle passenger in Tazewell County, according to the VSP. In both crashes, the drivers lost control of their vehicles, causing them to overturn. On Thursday, the truck driver crashed along Interstate 81 in Smyth County and a Honda Civic driver crashed on Governor C.G. Peery Highway.
With more people on the road than last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, officials in Tennessee and Virginia are asking people to use caution when driving.
“As a state of normalcy returns to Virginia’s roadways and families head out for summer adventures, motorists need to remember that as traffic increases so should their vigilance and patience,” said VSP Col. Gary T. Settle in a news release. “During this holiday weekend, Virginians will see traffic numbers that we haven’t experienced in close to a year. All drivers need to remember to not only comply with posted speed limits, but to also be patient and alert for added congestion on our roads.”
Starting Friday, the VSP has joined law enforcement around the country for Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort, a state-sponsored, national program intended to reduce crashes, fatalities and injuries due to impaired driving, speed and failing to wear a seat belt. The 2021 Memorial Day statistical counting period began Friday and continues through midnight Monday. All available VSP troopers and supervisors are on patrol through the holiday weekend to help keep traffic moving safely and responsibly, the VSP said.
During the 2020 Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. initiative, Virginia troopers arrested 70 drunk drivers and cited 2,469 speeders, the release states. Troopers issued 224 citations for failing to wear a seat belt and eight individuals lost their lives in traffic crashes. In addition, VSP personnel assisted 1,460 disabled motorists across Virginia during last year’s Memorial Day weekend.
This year, the Memorial Day Operation C.A.R.E. initiative falls within the annual “Click It or Ticket” campaign. This helps to further emphasize the lifesaving value of seat belts for every person in a vehicle, the release states.
“Just within the past six days, 22 people have lost their lives on a Virginia roadway. Preliminary data shows at least eight of those were not wearing a seat belt, to include a 10-year-old boy. Eight lives that may have been saved with the simple click of a seat belt. It’s an easy decision to make — buckle up. And buckle up everyone riding in your vehicle,” said Settle.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol also plans to increase patrols and use a variety of traffic safety enforcement tools to reduce the number of serious injury and fatal crashes across the state during this year’s Memorial Day holiday period. The THP will conduct saturation patrols, seat belt and sobriety checkpoints, as well as increased visibility on high-crash corridors throughout the summer to reduce serious injury and fatal crashes, the THP said in a news release.
“Memorial Day signals the start of summer travel,” said THP Col. Matt Perry. “We are coming out of a pandemic that created severe and unique challenges for us all. With this, we see traffic fatalities on the rise. Now that more vehicles are getting back on the road, we need you now more than ever to drive safe.”
“Troopers will be proactively enforcing speeding, driving under the influence, seat belt and reckless driving laws this weekend and throughout the summer months,” Perry said. “These avoidable behaviors have continuously been identified as contributing factors to injury and death on the roadways of Tennessee.”
Last year, 12 people were killed in vehicle crashes during the Memorial Day weekend in Tennessee, the THP said. State troopers arrested 144 individuals on suspicion of DUI and ticketed 801 motorists for violation of the seat belt law during last year’s holiday in Tennessee.