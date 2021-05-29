Officials urge drivers to use caution this Memorial Day weekend

This Memorial Day weekend follows a week of deadly crashes across the Mountain Empire — leading officials to ask drivers to use extra care while traveling.

The Virginia State Police reports that 22 people died between May 21-26 across the state. Of the 22 traffic fatalities, five were motorcyclists, two were bicyclists and one was a pedestrian, the VSP said in a news release.

In addition, two people have died since Wednesday in Southwest Virginia, including a truck driver in Smyth County and a vehicle passenger in Tazewell County, according to the VSP. In both crashes, the drivers lost control of their vehicles, causing them to overturn. On Thursday, the truck driver crashed along Interstate 81 in Smyth County and a Honda Civic driver crashed on Governor C.G. Peery Highway.

With more people on the road than last year, due to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted, officials in Tennessee and Virginia are asking people to use caution when driving.