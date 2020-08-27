 Skip to main content
Officials: Possible homicide under investigation in Big Stone Gap
Officials: Possible homicide under investigation in Big Stone Gap

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A possible homicide is under investigation this evening in Wise County.

Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore and Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp issued a joint statement about 6 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple agencies, including the Wise County Sheriff's Office, Virginia State Police, the Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and Big Stone Gap Police Department are investigating in Big Stone Gap. The investigation is ongoing.

Officials declined to release additional information but said a person of interest is in custody and there is no immediate danger to the public.

