Officer remains suspended from job two weeks after not guilty verdict

A Bristol, Virginia police officer’s future in law enforcement is murky weeks after being found not guilty of murder.

Bristol, Virginia city manager Randy Eads said Monday the police department is still conducting an internal affairs investigation, two weeks after Officer Johnathan Brown was found not guilty by a Bristol jury. The verdict came more than a year after Brown fatally shot a fleeing shooting suspect who sped toward him in a Ford Mustang.

According to Brown’s attorney Heather Howard, it is uncertain whether Brown will be able to return to sworn duty at the Bristol Virginia Police Department (BVPD) until the city manager makes a decision.

Howard put out a press release over the weekend stating Brown, 32, has been suspended without pay for the past year and that he is looking forward to continuing his career in law enforcement.

In May 2021, Brown was indicted by a grand jury for murder just over a month after he shot and killed Jonathen Kohler of Bristol, Tennessee in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn on Euclid Avenue.

Around 3:27 a.m. on March 30, 2021, Kohler, 31, attempted to flee four officers who were dispatched to the motel for multiple calls of shots fired. Kohler drove his Mustang toward Brown, who then fired his rifle approximately five feet from the moving car, video evidence showed during the trial, killing Kohler almost instantly with gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Police found out after the fatal shooting that Kohler had fired shots in the parking lot prior to their arrival, and that he had sent text messages threatening to “shoot up” the motel. Kohler had a toxic amount of methamphetamine in his system, a toxicologist testified, and also had a loaded firearm under his seat, police later discovered.

Trial testimony from officers who witnessed the shooting supported the defense’s stance that Brown acted in self-defense and in accordance with his police training. On April 27, the jury found Brown not guilty on all charges following a tense and emotional week-long trial.

It is unclear what the police department’s internal investigation is looking into and how the findings may impact Brown’s future employment.

The city initiated an internal affairs investigation promptly after Brown’s indictment a year ago, according to a Herald Courier report. It is unknown whether the city’s investigation is a part of the police department’s inquiry. The city manager has not commented further about the case or its aftermath, and police officials have been tight lipped on the matter.

BVPD Major Darryl Milligan said in an email Tuesday that Brown is employed by BVPD as an officer, but is suspended without pay until the department finishes its administrative investigation.

“This is commonplace on administrative investigations such as this,” Milligan stated. “Nothing further can be released until this investigation is concluded, and then at the discretion of the chief of police.”

Wednesday marks two weeks since Brown was found not guilty.

