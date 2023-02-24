BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — After months of uncertainty, Observation Knob Park seasonal campers reacted with frustration on Friday to rules changes at the park.

Changes which were presented to them in a letter earlier this week by Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable.

In the letter, Mayor Venable informs campers that they have until March 15 to vacate the campground in order for the Tennessee Valley Authority to conduct an inspection and fix any issues they encounter.

David McKee, a long-time seasonal camper at Observation Knob Park, expressed disbelief at the decision.

“We paid $275 for the past months, which goes to the end of March,” McKee said. “Now, why in the world would we pay this county $275 for winter storage if we had known we were going to get kicked out at this time?”

Seasonal campers are invited to take part in a lottery for a 2023 Observation Knob Park seasonal camping spot, which starts on April 1. However, the number of available seasonal camping spots has been reduced from 179 to 88, while also raising the monthly rate for seasonal campers to $300.

McKee emphasized that as long as the management of the park stays the same, he has no intention to participate in the upcoming Observation Knob lottery.

“I wouldn’t stay here if it was the only campground in the country,” McKee said. “I’m done with it. I don’t care. We’re getting out of this place. I ain’t giving Sullivan County another cent.”

Sullivan County has yet to receive a response from the Tennessee Comptroller’s office regarding an investigation into a raffle held by Observation Knob Park management last year.