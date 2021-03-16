 Skip to main content
Oakwood woman dies in Buchanan County crash
Oakwood woman dies in Buchanan County crash

GRUNDY, Va. -- A 72-year-old woman from Oakwood, Virginia, died at the scene of a single-vehicle accident Friday in Buchanan County.

Louanna Payne was wearing a seat belt when her 2008 Chevrolet Impala was traveling north on state Route 632, according to the Virginia State Police. The car ran off the right side of the road, struck a tree and then struck an embankment a half-mile south of state Route 624, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

