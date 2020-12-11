NY firm announces 160 jobs in Scott County

A New York-based electronic medical records firm plans to open a facility next year in Scott County, Virginia, and hire up to 160 workers.

The firm, eHealth Technologies Inc., plans to establish a customer support center, according to a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office. The company is based in Rochester, New York, and this is its first investment in Virginia.

“The growth of telehealth during the pandemic has created an increased demand for companies like eHealth Technologies that provide innovative solutions to streamline health information and enhance patient care,” Northam said in the statement. “Southwest Virginia is proactively working with its higher education partners to equip the workforce with 21st-century skills, and this announcement is a reflection of that progress. We thank eHealth Technologies for creating 160 new jobs in Scott County, and stand ready to support their success as they work to deliver much-needed services to hospital systems and healthcare organizations across the nation.”

eHealth Technologies is described as a leading provider of clinical information services for recently diagnosed, chronically ill patients who need to be admitted for hospital care on an expedited basis.