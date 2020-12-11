NY firm announces 160 jobs in Scott County

A New York-based electronic medical records firm plans to open a facility next year in Scott County, Virginia, and hire up to 160 workers.
The firm, eHealth Technologies Inc., plans to establish a customer support center, according to a statement from Gov. Ralph Northam’s office. The company is based in Rochester, New York, and this is its first investment in Virginia.
“The growth of telehealth during the pandemic has created an increased demand for companies like eHealth Technologies that provide innovative solutions to streamline health information and enhance patient care,” Northam said in the statement. “Southwest Virginia is proactively working with its higher education partners to equip the workforce with 21st-century skills, and this announcement is a reflection of that progress. We thank eHealth Technologies for creating 160 new jobs in Scott County, and stand ready to support their success as they work to deliver much-needed services to hospital systems and healthcare organizations across the nation.”
eHealth Technologies is described as a leading provider of clinical information services for recently diagnosed, chronically ill patients who need to be admitted for hospital care on an expedited basis.
The company plans to hire and train up to 25 workers initially and then expand over the coming years, according to Jeff Markin, CEO of eHealth Technologies.
“We appreciate the support received from the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission-backed InvestSWVA team, and we are excited to grow our partnerships around the commonwealth of Virginia,” Markin said during the announcement. “This Scott County expansion will enable eHealth Technologies to strengthen our focus on helping the clinicians we serve get seamless access to the health care information they need — when they need it — for the benefit of patients receiving critical care.”
The company has business relationships with several hospital systems across Virginia. It doesn’t currently work with local provider Ballad Health, but Markin said he will look into that, in response to a question.
A location was not announced.
The company plans to invest $375,000 and receive more than $700,000 in support.
Dubbed “Project Navigator,” hiring is expected to begin immediately and the facility is expected to open in early 2021.
The company was the first in Virginia to benefit from the state’s new company incentive program, getting a $626,500 grant. Eligible companies that meet statutory investment and employment requirements in traded sector industries looking to establish a new presence in Virginia are offered potential access to the fund, according to the statement.
The Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission approved $94,000 in Tobacco Region Opportunity Funds for the project and the company is eligible to receive state benefits from the Virginia Enterprise Zone Program.
“This expansion in Southwest Virginia is the right next step in our strategic growth plan,” said Mirza Baig, founding partner of Aldrich Capital Partners, the parent company of eHealth Technologies.
The region’s legislative delegation worked to help attract the firm to the region, Markin said.
“Our workforce, particularly in health information management, is second to none. I am proud that our legislative delegation and InvestSWVA team took the lead in advising eHealth Technologies leadership to invest in our community and our people. The company’s mission and patient-driven work makes this announcement a proud moment for the region,” state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, said during the call.
Kris Westover, president of Mountain Empire Community College, called the announcement a “game changer” for developing talent in Southwest Virginia.
“Mountain Empire Community College has a successful track record of preparing the region’s workforce for careers in health information management, and we are proud to partner with eHealth Technologies on developing a well-trained workforce that will ensure the highest level of customer service and, ultimately, patient care,” Westover said.
