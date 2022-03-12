NWS: Very cold wind chills expected through Sunday in Bristol, surrounding areas

5 p.m. Update:

The National Weather Service has ended the winter storm warning for the Bristol area. It was set to expire at 5 p.m. Saturday.

The storm brought several inches of snow to the Twin City and surrounding areas. Strong winds also led to drifting snow.

A wind chill warning will be in place through Sunday morning in the Mountain Empire. The NWS said very cold wind chills are expected. The wind chill could reach 5 below zero, the NWS said.

A winter weather system brought snowfall to Bristol and surrounding areas Saturday morning.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warming for the region. It expires a 5 p.m., according to the alert. Heavy snow is expected to continue through the day with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Higher amounts of snow is expected at higher elevations. Winds gusting as high as 30 mph are also possible today.

Snow began falling during the overnight hours. A dusting to several inches of snow was reported across the region by 8 a.m. Two inches of snow was reported this morning at Tri-Cities Airport and in the city of Bristol, Virginia. Seven inches was reported in Jonesville, Virginia.

The NWS expects heavy snow to taper off during the afternoon hours.

