Nurse urges masking, distancing after vaccines

“So many have told me that they did not know that,” Rowe said.

Rachel Dean, a public information officer for the Sullivan County department, said the department has urged people to keep following the pandemic safety protocols after vaccination through news stories, social media posts and links to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.

But Dean said that the information packets handed out to vaccine recipients — which are also available on its website — mostly focus on frequently asked questions about the actual vaccines, not about how people should behave after receiving them.

There is one paragraph about post-vaccine safety protocols in the packet, in small print at the very bottom of the last page:

“It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often.”

“How many people sit and read that kind of stuff? Do you read every little detail you get?” Rowe said. “You just don’t. People don’t. It’s human nature.”