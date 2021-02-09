Nurse urges masking, distancing after vaccines

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Cheryl Rowe has an urgent message for the public: Don’t stop wearing your mask, social distancing or following the other standard COVID-19 safety protocols once you’ve received your second round of one of the vaccines.
Maybe you’ve already gotten that memo from health officials in the news, or seen it on the website of the Tennessee Department of Health or Centers for Disease Control.
But Rowe — a licensed practical nurse working on contract at the Sullivan County Regional Health Department’s COVID-19 testing clinic — said that isn’t the case for a lot of the people whose throats she’s lately swabbed for the virus.
“Last week ... I had three different 80-year-old ... ladies come through [the drive-thru clinic] saying, ‘I think I have symptoms, and I don’t understand [how] because I’ve had the vaccine,’” Rowe said Friday, standing outside the drive-thru clinic’s tent in the parking lot of the Health Department’s Blountville office.
Rowe said she tells anyone who asks what the CDC has been communicating about the vaccines: They’ll most likely protect you from getting COVID-19. But the vaccines take a few weeks to become effective, they aren’t perfect, and health experts don’t yet know whether people who have been vaccinated are still capable of spreading COVID-19.
“So many have told me that they did not know that,” Rowe said.
Rachel Dean, a public information officer for the Sullivan County department, said the department has urged people to keep following the pandemic safety protocols after vaccination through news stories, social media posts and links to the Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage.
But Dean said that the information packets handed out to vaccine recipients — which are also available on its website — mostly focus on frequently asked questions about the actual vaccines, not about how people should behave after receiving them.
There is one paragraph about post-vaccine safety protocols in the packet, in small print at the very bottom of the last page:
“It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic as we learn more about how COVID-19 vaccines work in real-world conditions. Cover your mouth and nose with a mask when around others, stay at least 6 feet away from others, avoid crowds, and wash your hands often.”
“How many people sit and read that kind of stuff? Do you read every little detail you get?” Rowe said. “You just don’t. People don’t. It’s human nature.”
“I’m not trying to be mean there about it,” she quickly added. “But we are on information overload.”
Rowe said she’s particularly anxious to make sure that elderly residents — one of the groups most susceptible to complications from COVID-19 — understand that a vaccination means more protection, not total freedom from the pandemic’s dangers.
“I keep hearing ... seniors saying, ‘What a relief, we can finally go and do and go and do,” the nurse said. “And that’s understandable when you’re desperate. … All these seniors and everybody in nursing homes and everywhere [else] that has been locked down, these people are desperate to get out.”
As long as they do so wearing a mask and using the 6-foot rule, Rowe said, that long-awaited mobility really will be a relief.
