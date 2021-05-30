Nurse and patient make a connection during isolation: from Alaska to Abingdon

“The criminals in the area finally did me in, so I came here. I needed something different,” said Hatfield.

Yet the switch to work at an assisted living facility, particularly during the time of COVID-19, proved difficult, too. She had to wear a mask all the time. She worried about contracting or passing on the coronavirus. Hatfield needed a friendly face in her life as much as Corbin did, she said.

A medical technician at English Meadows told her about Corbin and how he taught school in Alaska. Having been born in Alaska and spending a large chunk of her childhood there, she introduced herself to him as soon as she could.

The pair discovered a series of connections that, as Hatfield noted, amplifies the notion that the world “truly is a small place.”

As their conversations continued, the nurse learned that Corbin taught in a school not far from the remote Bering Strait island where she was born. And there was more: in 1959, Wilford was at the statehood parade, where Hatfield’s mother, who had recently won the title of Miss Alaska, was the parade’s grand marshal; that Corbin knew much about the Aleut customs and practices of native Alaskans; that seal was a part of the diet, a regional delicacy that neither he nor Hatfield cared to eat.