Numbers of COVID deaths continue to rise

The rates are much higher among the sickest patients. Of the 105 ICU patients, 101 weren’t vaccinated and 86 of 87 patients on ventilators had not been vaccinated, according to the Ballad scorecard.

“We continue to see a grim pattern that the majority of our COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated individuals. Ballad Health maintains that COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective in preventing major illness and hospitalization,” according to a separate statement.

Presently 41% of residents of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. By contrast, 59.6% of all Virginia residents, 44% of Tennessee residents and 55% of all Americans are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Less than 50% of this region remains partially vaccinated against the virus compared to about 52% of all Tennesseans, 67% of all Virginians and 65% of all U.S. residents.

Six of 10 Northeast Tennessee counties and four in Southwest Virginia were below that 41% fully vaccinated average while seven Tennessee counties and eight in Virginia were below the 50% figure for partially vaccinated.