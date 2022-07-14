Number of unaccounted for people drops to 17 following Buchanan County floods

GRUNDY, Va. – Authorities continue to search for 17 individuals Thursday morning who remain unaccounted for due to a major flooding event in Buchanan County.

The number stood at 44 Wednesday evening, but more than half of them were located overnight through search and rescue efforts in the Dismal River and Whitewood sections of the county, according to Capt. Gary Russell of the Bristol Virginia Fire Department’s Swift Water Rescue team.

No fatalities from the flooding have been reported.

The Bristol unit is one of about 17 from across western Virginia assisting with search efforts after flash flooding late Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday. The flood waters have generally receded.

More than 100 homes over an extensive area are damaged or destroyed, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

“Most residents in the affected areas have no electricity, telephone, water or sewer service,” state Sen. Travis Hackworth, R-Richlands, said Thursday morning. Hackworth said he’s been in contact with the governor’s office regarding the severity of the flooding. Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency for the area yesterday.

A shelter has been established at Twin Valley Elementary School.

A news conference is planned for noon at the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office to provide an update on the situation.