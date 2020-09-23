NTSB says pilot's improper landing flare, distraction resulted in hard landing of Earnhardt plane

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A National Transportation Safety Board final crash report says the pilot flying Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane in 2019 was distracted while landing in Elizabethton which resulted in a hard landing and fire.

Earnhardt was on a jet landing at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport on Aug. 15, 2019, while en route to Bristol Motor Speedway. The plane bounced upon landing and ended up in the roadway and caught fire. No one was seriously injured in the incident, officials said.

The pilot reported that, during the approach, he noticed the airplane was high, so he reduced power and lowered the nose, the NTSB said in its final report.

While correcting, he was talking to his passenger and became distracted, the NTSB said. He realized the was not at a good landing attitude, so he added power and pulled back on the yoke.

Subsequently, the airplane landed hard, the nose landing gear collapsed, and the fuel system ruptured. The airplane veered left and exited the runway onto adjacent grass. The airplane was destroyed by postaccident fire, the NTSB report states.

The NTSB's final report states that the pilot's improper landing flare, which resulted in a hard landing and postaccident fire. Contributing to the accident was the pilot's distraction during short final, the NTSB said.

