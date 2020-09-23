 Skip to main content
NTSB says pilot's improper landing flare, distraction resulted in hard landing of Earnhardt plane
NTSB says pilot's improper landing flare, distraction resulted in hard landing of Earnhardt plane

BHC 08172019 Dale Earnhardt Jr Plane Crash 10

Members of the NTSB look over the scene Aug. 16 where a Cessna Citation crashed the day before at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Dale Earnhardt Jr., his wife and daughter and two pilots survived the crash.

 David Crigger/BHC

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. — A National Transportation Safety Board final crash report says the pilot flying Dale Earnhardt Jr.'s plane in 2019 was distracted while landing in Elizabethton which resulted in a hard landing and fire.

Earnhardt was on a jet landing at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport on Aug. 15, 2019, while en route to Bristol Motor Speedway. The plane bounced upon landing and ended up in the roadway and caught fire. No one was seriously injured in the incident, officials said.

The pilot reported that, during the approach, he noticed the airplane was high, so he reduced power and lowered the nose, the NTSB said in its final report.

While correcting, he was talking to his passenger and became distracted, the NTSB said. He realized the was not at a good landing attitude, so he added power and pulled back on the yoke.

Subsequently, the airplane landed hard, the nose landing gear collapsed, and the fuel system ruptured. The airplane veered left and exited the runway onto adjacent grass. The airplane was destroyed by postaccident fire, the NTSB report states.

The NTSB's final report states that the pilot's improper landing flare, which resulted in a hard landing and postaccident fire. Contributing to the accident was the pilot's distraction during short final, the NTSB said.

rsorrell@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2531 | Twitter: @RSorrellBHC | Facebook.com/robertsorrelltn

