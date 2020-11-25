November deadliest month thus far for COVID

"We pray for them. We do things to make them feel comfortable. We try to ease their fear and anxiety while still maintaining honesty and trust. We celebrate every sign of improvement with them, we try to honor their wishes and we grieve for them and their families," she said. "The hardest part is the high number of patients that die every day, per week, per month, despite everything we’re doing to save them. This has taken a toll on the staff. No one can really understand that unless you are in the trenches caring for the patients."

It isn’t just older patients who are dying, she said.

"This virus is not just affecting the elderly. We have intubated patients in their 20s and had patients die in their 30s and 40s, leaving young children at home," Baker said. "Some of the patients who die don’t have any comorbidities putting them at risk and some who have comorbidities are asymptomatic. This inconsistency makes this virus very frustrating. … We had a dad who never got to see his young children again after he was admitted. He died without getting to say goodbye to them."

Baker urged people to take the virus seriously, take precautions like wearing a mask, washing hands and practicing social distancing.