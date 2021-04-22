Norton woman convicted of child abuse after 5-week-old's death

NORTON, Va. — A Norton woman has been convicted of charges connected to the 2020 death of her five-week-old son, according to Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp.

A judge found Sarah Elizabeth Bledsoe, 32, guilty of child abuse and neglect, possession of the Schedule II drug methamphetamine and possession of the drug commonly known as ecstasy. She was found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

A forensic pathologist said in court that the child died of Sudden Unexplained Infant Death associated with co-sleeping. Bledsoe admitted to taking meth late at night and that she had not slept much in days, Slemp said. The prosecutor also said Bledsoe acknowledged that she knew there was a risk of suffocation with co-sleeping, Slemp said.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 29 at 9 a.m. in Wise County Circuit Court.