Norton woman charged in connection with infant’s death

NORTON, Va. — A Norton woman has been indicted on charges in connection with the death of her infant son.
Sarah Bledsoe, 31, was indicted Wednesday in Wise County Circuit Court on a charge of involuntary manslaughter in relation to the death of her son on April 21, according to an indictment. Authorities have not identified the child and his name is not listed in the indictment.
Bledsoe has also been charged with child abuse and neglect, possession of a Schedule II drug and possession of a Schedule III drug. Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said all of the charges are related to the same investigation.
Involuntary manslaughter is a class 5 felony in Virginia and carries up to 10 years in prison.
The Norton Police Department and the Norton Department of Social Services investigated the case. Authorities said they could not comment further on the case.
“I am unable to comment on particular facts of the case or specific evidence that would be presented in court,” Slemp said.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!