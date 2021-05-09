Norton police chief remains hospitalized following shooting

“We saw our city come together, with prayers and well wishes,” they wrote. “Our chief has a lot of healing to do, and I know we will all continue to pray for him.”

Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said Lane was shot twice, and doctors at Norton Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center’s trauma team have been doing their work to help the police chief.

Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said the city appreciates the outpouring of prayer and support that has been offered from across the region and Virginia.

“Out of respect for the privacy of Chief Lane and his family, we would like to provide only a brief update just to let you know that Chief Lane had surgery last night and his condition is stable at this time,” the statement says. “We continue to ask for your prayers and support.”

Lane, who was named police chief in 2011, has worked at the police department since 1996. He often participates in community activities and previously served as the president of the local Kiwanis Club chapter.

Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp provided no new details on Saturday.

Buckland, who has an extensive criminal history in Wise County, also faces charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prior to Friday’s shooting, Buckland already had a hearing scheduled in Wise County Circuit Court for May 20 on violation of probation charges.

