Norton police chief remains hospitalized following shooting

One day after being shot while responding to a shoplifting call, Norton, Virginia Police Chief James Lane remained hospitalized on Saturday, officials said.
A Ballad Health spokeswoman said Lane was in stable condition. James Buckland, 35, of Pound, who has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, was in critical but stable condition on Saturday, the spokeswoman said.
The two men were airlifted to the Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee on Friday after 4 p.m. Lane was responding to a 911 call about a shoplifter at the Norton Commons Shopping Center when he encountered a man who began shooting into his vehicle, striking the chief, the Virginia State Police said Friday.
Lane returned fire. Another Norton officer, who had just arrived on scene, also fired at the man, the VSP said.
The aftermath of the shooting was caught on video from a nearby bystander. Jody Absher of Norton was at a clinic overlooking the street where the shooting occurred.
“We heard bangs and thought the wind was blowing something around,” said Absher, whose video on Facebook has now been seen more than 32,000 times. “The doctor opened the door and seen Chief Lane getting out of his vehicle with his arm drawn and shooting at the suspect.”
People at the clinic then heard there was an officer down. The doctor opened the door and those inside saw Lane laying on the ground along the street. Absher then went outside and began filming.
“I was chaotic but the first responders seemed very orderly,” said Absher, who noted that she was quite shaken by the shooting.
Absher’s video shows numerous law enforcement, medical personnel and firefighters on the road in front of the shopping center. Lane’s black SUV could be seen with several officers around it in the road.
“You never expect to see something that close, especially in our area,” Absher said. “I feel first responders do not get enough appreciation for what they do. They put their lives on the line for us every single day.”
Absher said that if the man had not shot at Lane “who knows, it could’ve been one of us.”
“Yesterday was truly our city’s finest hour,” the Norton Rescue Squad wrote in a post on Facebook Saturday.
The organization said emergency responders used every bit of their equipment, training and skill to respond to the shooting.
“We saw our little Norton Community Hospital shine,” the organization wrote. “Dozens of nurses, physicians and technicians were waiting on us. Donated blood was rushed from the blood bank. There was no confusion or panic.”
Rescue squad members said they saw helicopters fly to their aid at top speed with “the same concern in their eyes that was in ours.”
“We saw our city come together, with prayers and well wishes,” they wrote. “Our chief has a lot of healing to do, and I know we will all continue to pray for him.”
Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine said Lane was shot twice, and doctors at Norton Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center’s trauma team have been doing their work to help the police chief.
Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said the city appreciates the outpouring of prayer and support that has been offered from across the region and Virginia.
“Out of respect for the privacy of Chief Lane and his family, we would like to provide only a brief update just to let you know that Chief Lane had surgery last night and his condition is stable at this time,” the statement says. “We continue to ask for your prayers and support.”
Lane, who was named police chief in 2011, has worked at the police department since 1996. He often participates in community activities and previously served as the president of the local Kiwanis Club chapter.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp provided no new details on Saturday.
Buckland, who has an extensive criminal history in Wise County, also faces charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Prior to Friday’s shooting, Buckland already had a hearing scheduled in Wise County Circuit Court for May 20 on violation of probation charges.