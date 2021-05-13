Norton police chief continues to recover from shooting

Extradition paperwork has been signed while a Pound, Virginia, man and Norton’s police chief remain hospitalized following last week’s shooting in Norton.
Police Chief James Lane was shot multiple times while sitting in his vehicle when responding to a shoplifting call last Friday, according to the Virginia State Police. James Dyer Buckland, 35, who has since been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, fired multiple shots into the chief’s vehicle before being struck by return gunfire, the VSP said.
Lane and Dyer were both airlifted to the Johnson City Medical Center in Tennessee, where they remained in stable condition Wednesday, according to Ballad Health spokeswoman Ashlea Ramey.
Buckland also faces charges of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said Wednesday that he has signed extradition paperwork for Buckland to be transported back to Virginia once he is released from the hospital.
Lane, who was named police chief in 2011, has worked at the department since 1996. City Manager Fred Ramey said Lane first came to the department as a youth through the Police Explorer Program. He later became an auxiliary officer before going through the academy to become a certified officer.
“We have struggled with why?” his wife, Melissa Lane, wrote in a widely shared Facebook post. “But this was not meant to be his final chapter, this is just part of his testimony, part of the story, a day that we will not let define him.”
His wife said the chief will overcome the shooting.
“We are so thankful that his life was spared and we can’t wait to see what God has in store for him,” she wrote.
While Lane is recovering from the shooting, two members of the department’s administrative team — First Sgt. Greg Mays and Investigator Becky Culbertson — will handle administrative duties and responsibilities.
“Both are very experienced officers, and I have complete confidence in their abilities,” Ramey said.
The Police Department said officers and dispatchers are thankful for all the support the community has received during this “stressful time.” The department plans to send thank-you cards to everyone that has sent items to the department.
“Of course, this came as a complete shock for all of us, but I want to say how proud I was of our emergency response,” Ramey said. “Our officers were able to follow their training to stay focused on the mission at hand and also to the members of our emergency responders that were rolling to assist as they heard the ... traffic just before the actual request was issued by our E-911.”
Ramey added, “Right now, we are focused on supporting his family in any way we can and the Police Department is handling its duties just as Chief Lane would expect.”
