Norton police chief continues to recover from shooting

His wife said the chief will overcome the shooting.

“We are so thankful that his life was spared and we can’t wait to see what God has in store for him,” she wrote.

While Lane is recovering from the shooting, two members of the department’s administrative team — First Sgt. Greg Mays and Investigator Becky Culbertson — will handle administrative duties and responsibilities.

“Both are very experienced officers, and I have complete confidence in their abilities,” Ramey said.

The Police Department said officers and dispatchers are thankful for all the support the community has received during this “stressful time.” The department plans to send thank-you cards to everyone that has sent items to the department.

“Of course, this came as a complete shock for all of us, but I want to say how proud I was of our emergency response,” Ramey said. “Our officers were able to follow their training to stay focused on the mission at hand and also to the members of our emergency responders that were rolling to assist as they heard the ... traffic just before the actual request was issued by our E-911.”

Ramey added, “Right now, we are focused on supporting his family in any way we can and the Police Department is handling its duties just as Chief Lane would expect.”

