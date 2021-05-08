Norton police chief and suspect wounded in Friday shooting

A Pound, Virginia, man faces an attempted capital murder charge after authorities say he shot the police chief of Norton on Friday before being wounded by return gunfire.
At about 4:10 p.m., the Norton Police Department received an emergency 911 call concerning a shoplifter at the Norton Commons Shopping Center on Commonwealth Drive. As Chief James Lane pulled up to the parking lot, he encountered a male pedestrian. The man, identified as James Dyer Buckland, 35, of Pound, began shooting into the chief's vehicle, striking the chief, the Virginia State Police said in a news release late Friday.
The chief returned fire. Another Norton Police officer, who had just arrived on scene, also fired at the man, the VSP said. A handgun belonging to Buckland was recovered at the scene, the release states.
Buckland was wounded and was flown by Med-Flight helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, for treatment of serious injuries, the State Police said.
He has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The police chief was also flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was being treated for serious injuries, the release states.
"On behalf of Mayor Joseph Fawbush, the City Council, the city employees, and our entire community, I respectfully ask that you join me in prayer for Chief Lane and his family," according to a statement from Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp. "There is no ongoing threat to the public at this time."
Lane was listed in serious but stable condition Friday night.
Dyer, who is expected to be extradited back to Virginia after receiving treatment, has a lengthy criminal record, according to court records. In Wise County, his conviction record includes numerous counts of larceny, breaking and entering, violent felon in possession of weapon, manufacturing methamphetamine, distribution of drugs and several counts of violation of probation.
The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Division in Wytheville is investigating the shooting in conjunction with the Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney's office.
Local leaders and first-responders offered their thoughts and prayers Friday for Lane, who has been with the city for more than two decades.
"We are asking for prayers for Chief Lane and his family and our police department," said Norton City Manager Fred Ramey.
Delegate Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, who represents Norton, asked for prayers.
"My thoughts and prayers go out to the Norton community," Kilgore wrote on social media. "May we all join together in lifting them up in our prayers."
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Salem, said he was praying for Lane after he was wounded.
Kathy Still contributed to this report.