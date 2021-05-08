Norton police chief and suspect wounded in Friday shooting

A Pound, Virginia, man faces an attempted capital murder charge after authorities say he shot the police chief of Norton on Friday before being wounded by return gunfire.

At about 4:10 p.m., the Norton Police Department received an emergency 911 call concerning a shoplifter at the Norton Commons Shopping Center on Commonwealth Drive. As Chief James Lane pulled up to the parking lot, he encountered a male pedestrian. The man, identified as James Dyer Buckland, 35, of Pound, began shooting into the chief's vehicle, striking the chief, the Virginia State Police said in a news release late Friday.

The chief returned fire. Another Norton Police officer, who had just arrived on scene, also fired at the man, the VSP said. A handgun belonging to Buckland was recovered at the scene, the release states.

Buckland was wounded and was flown by Med-Flight helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center in Johnson City, Tennessee, for treatment of serious injuries, the State Police said.

He has been charged with attempted capital murder of a police officer, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The police chief was also flown to Johnson City Medical Center, where he was being treated for serious injuries, the release states.