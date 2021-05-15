Norton police chief and suspect discharged from hospital

The police chief of Norton, Virginia, and a man accused of shooting him last week have been discharged from the hospital, officials said Friday.
A Ballad Health spokeswoman said Friday that Chief James Lane was discharged from the hospital. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds last week while responding to a shoplifting call at the Norton Commons Shopping Center.
James Dyer Buckland, 35, of Pound, who has been charged with attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, has also been discharged, the spokeswoman said.
The two men were airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center Friday after 4 p.m. The Virginia State Police said Buckland, a pedestrian, shot into the chief’s vehicle, striking him. The chief returned fire, as did another Norton Police officer who had just arrived on scene, VSP said. A handgun belonging to Buckland was recovered at the scene, VSP said.
An account for donations has been set up for Lane at the First Bank & Trust, according to the Norton Police Department.
Buckland is being held without bail at the Washington County Detention Center.
Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said he signed paperwork last week for Buckland to be extradited back to Virginia for prosecution.
“We await his extradition to begin the criminal prosecution of his case in Wise County and expect him to soon be arraigned on the charges in the General District Court of Wise County once he is booked with the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority,” Slemp said Friday.
