Norton police chief and suspect discharged from hospital

The police chief of Norton, Virginia, and a man accused of shooting him last week have been discharged from the hospital, officials said Friday.

A Ballad Health spokeswoman said Friday that Chief James Lane was discharged from the hospital. He had suffered multiple gunshot wounds last week while responding to a shoplifting call at the Norton Commons Shopping Center.

James Dyer Buckland, 35, of Pound, who has been charged with attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, has also been discharged, the spokeswoman said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The two men were airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center Friday after 4 p.m. The Virginia State Police said Buckland, a pedestrian, shot into the chief’s vehicle, striking him. The chief returned fire, as did another Norton Police officer who had just arrived on scene, VSP said. A handgun belonging to Buckland was recovered at the scene, VSP said.

An account for donations has been set up for Lane at the First Bank & Trust, according to the Norton Police Department.

Buckland is being held without bail at the Washington County Detention Center.