Norton man to spend four years in jail for child sex crimes
NORTON, Va. — A Norton man will spend four years in prison for four charges of indecent liberties with a child while in a custodial relationship, according to a Monday statement from Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp.

Vernon Reeves, 65, was sentenced to the charges late Friday afternoon, the statement said. He previously pleaded guilty on Jan. 8.

In August 2019, the Norton City Police Department heard allegations that Reeves had committed sex crimes against a child, according to the statement.

An investigation revealed that between May and August of that year, Reeves made “unwanted and inappropriate sexual advances towards a 15-year-old female, rubbed the victim’s inner thigh, licked her ear, and proposed to perform sexual acts upon her on at least four different occasions,” the statement said.

The statement added that the victim used her phone to record one of the incidents and shared the recording with the investigators. When questioned by the investigators, Reeves said he had not touched the child in an inappropriate way. He did, however, confirm that he made the comments, which he called “trash talk,” the statement said.

“The defendant’s conduct is outrageous. It’s far more than a simple misunderstanding or trash talk,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp said during closing arguments on the case, according to the statement.

“His words and actions amounted to grooming this child for sexual purposes. He understood what he was doing and that it was wrong,” Slemp said. “I ask that the court ... send him to prison so that he cannot do this again to any other children.”

Reeves was taken into custody after the hearing and is staying at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail, the statement said. He will be transferred to the Virginia Department of Corrections.

