Norton man dies in Scott County crash

Thomas W. McGraw, 71, was driving a 1973 Chevrolet Corvette on U.S. Highway 23 around 3:50 p.m. when he ran off the right side of the highway and struck the guardrail, according to a VSP news release. McGraw then overcorrected, causing his vehicle to cross back over the northbound lanes and run into the median, where it overturned, the release states. The crash occurred about a mile north of U.S. Highway 58.