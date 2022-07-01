Northeast Tennessee saw a 44% increase in COVID cases last month

New cases of COVID-19 increased 26% across 10 Northeast Tennessee counties last week and 44.5% for the month of June, compared to May.

More than 1,200 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in Northeast Tennessee during the week of June 19-25, the most recent figures available from the Tennessee Department of Health. That represents a 26% increase over the 955 cases reported June 12-18 and 61% more than the 749 reported the week of June 4-11.

These are the highest rates reported since February, when the delta/omicron surge was subsiding. While recent increases are notable, the totals are far below surge levels in January when those same counties combined to report record levels of more than 34,600 cases.

Ballad Health System was treating 69 COVID inpatients on Friday, including 10 in intensive care with five patients on ventilators.

The new model for the Bristol and Kingsport Tennessee, Bristol Virginia metro area forecasts a steady increase in the number of cases through the end of August, according to the University of Virginia. The model projects between 300 and 500 new cases during the first week of July rising to between 500 and 1,000 new cases during the last week of August.

Sullivan and Washington counties led the way for the last full week of June, recording 328 new cases each during the seven-day period. That is an average of 46.8 new cases per day. For the month, Sullivan and Washington counties each averaged about 33 new cases per day.

Carter, Hawkins and Hamblen counties all reported more than 100 new cases each during the period with only Hamblen reporting a decrease. Carter and Hawkins counties averaged between 14.5 and 15 new cases per day, according to TDH.

Concurrent with rising cases, the seven-day testing positivity average for most Northeast Tennessee counties continues hovering between 20% and 30%. Tennessee’s statewide average is also rising, at 24.5%.

Washington County Tennessee had the region’s highest seven-day positivity rate at 29.5% based on 145 tests per day – meaning nearly one in three people tested are infected with the virus. Sullivan County’s rate was 23.7%, based on an average of 173 tests daily, according to TDH.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department had the state’s third highest rate of new positive tests while the Northeast region had the fourth highest increase rate, during the week of June 19-25.

Sullivan also reported the region’s highest case increase rate, adding 41 new cases per day over the past 14 days – compared to an average of 35 cases per day during the previous two-week period, a 15% increase.

Washington County added about 39 new cases daily during the past two weeks, compared to 29 cases per day during the previous two weeks, a 26.6% increase.

Northeast Tennessee reported more than 2,900 new cases during the first 25 days of June compared to slightly more than 2,000 for the month of May -- a 44.5% rise.

Sullivan and Washington counties combined to account for more than half of those June cases, with 1,472, compared to just over 1,100 during May – a 25% increase.

Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC

