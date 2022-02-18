Northeast Tennessee COVID cases down 35%

More than 5,200 new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed last week in Northeast Tennessee, a 35.7% decline compared to the previous seven days.

While the decrease was substantial, the period from Feb. 6-12 remains the sixth highest week in the history of the pandemic as the region remains in the middle of a now-slowing surge of omicron, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The state also reports this region continues to have among the highest seven-day testing positivity averages.

The Northeast Tennessee-Southwest Virginia average rate is 36.1% but four Tennessee counties are above 40%, led by Washington County which rose to a record 53.4%. Carter County’s rate was at 45.3%, Unicoi was 43.4% and Hawkins County was 40.1%.

Washington’s rate was based on administering about 479 tests per day over the previous seven days. Washington County which reported 1,464 new cases, is down from more than 1,700 cases the week prior.

Sullivan County’s positivity rate declined to 38%, based on administering an average of 424 tests daily. Sullivan reported 1,250 new cases for the period, well below the 2,100 diagnosed the week before. Sullivan added an average of 249 new cases daily over the previous 14 days compared to 382 per day for the previous two-week period, according to TDH.

There are more than 9,300 active COVID cases spread across 10 Northeast counties. Sullivan has more than 2,300, Washington has more than 2,000, Hawkins and Greene County each had more than 1,000 active cases.

In the nearly eight weeks since Jan. 1, about 49,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed across the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region. Sullivan County reported more than 12,600 cases and Washington had nearly 11,000.

After weeks of climbing, hospitalization rates fell for the second straight week. Ballad Health System reported 330 inpatients on Friday, including 55 in intensive care units with 34 of them on respirators. Ballad treated an average of 349 inpatients per day this week, a 19.3% decline. The number of ICU patients declined 32.9%, from an average of 88 per day last week to 59 per day this week, according to Ballad Health.

Ballad has been treating about 200 additional patients daily through its Safe at Home telehealth monitoring program, officials said this week.

Ballad is forecasting its inpatient census will continue to decline in the coming weeks, Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton said this week.

