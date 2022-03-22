Northeast State's aviation program earns certification

The Northeast State Community College Aviation Department recently earned a major certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to enhance its aviation technology degree program for students.

The department received the FAA Powerplant certification in February. With the powerplant certification secured, Northeast State ranks as the only community college in the state with an FAA Part 147 Airframe and Powerplant certifications available to students.

“This is a tremendous milestone for our program, the college, and the region,” Richard Blevins, assistant professor and chair of the aviation technology program said. “It has been very challenging, but very gratifying as well.”

The airframe and powerplant certifications are generally known as an “A&P” because most candidates choose to complete both. The certifications must be earned at an FAA-certified institution or other means to perform all maintenance, repairs, or tests on an aircraft. A&P licensed mechanics to perform many maintenance and alteration tasks on aircraft, including the engines, aircraft structure, avionics, and various sub-systems. The general aviation courses along with the A&P certifications require 1,900 hours of training for students.

FAA officials notified Blevins of the latest certification during the first week of February. The FAA awarded the Air Agency Certificate and Airframe Certificate rating to the aviation technology program in January 2021. The air agency designation and airframe rating granted the FAA’s Airframe certification to Northeast State as an aviation teaching institution.

“It took a lot to get here,” Blevins, who joined Northeast State in 2015 when the college launched the aviation technology program, said. “We went through many FAA inspections. We had to write 30-plus courses, plus all the manuals were written to get certified.”

The aviation technology program operates in the Northeast State Aviation (NSA) Center at Tri-Cities Airport. The aviation center classrooms and laboratories opened to students in October of last year. Renovation and construction of the 13,000-square-foot facility began in late 2020.

The NSA lab space provides students space to test the workings of both turbine engines and gasoline engines used to power a variety of aircraft. The laboratory features a large airframe workspace. Teaching tools include a PT6A test engine – commonly used in helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft – and a Lycoming 0-320 gasoline reciprocating engine. Students learn about the composite materials and metals used in the body frames of the aircraft.

“We are able to meet any aviation company’s requirement qualifications for aviation mechanics,” Blevins said.