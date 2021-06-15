Northeast State nets $17,500 grant for machining scholarships

KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Northeast State Community College has received a $17,500 grant to help dual enrollment students pursuing machining-based training or engineering programs, the college said in a statement.

The grant came from the Gene Haas Foundation, which provides scholarships that help recipients build skills in the machining industry, the statement said. It’s the third—and largest —such grant that Northeast State has received from the foundation.

“The Haas Foundation continues to elevate their generosity to the college,” Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said in the statement. “We are really excited about the opportunities this creates for our students.”

The statement said the grant will fund scholarships for current and future students participating in a CNC technology or CNC machining program at Northeast State. CNC, short for “computer numerical control,” is the process of using computer systems to carry out machining tasks.

“These Gene Hass Scholarships fund tuition, books, a student’s personal National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS) account and the cost of individual NIMS credentials,” the statement said.

The grant will also provide up to $2,500 to Northeast State’s chapter of SkillsUSA—a membership association for students preparing for CTE careers—to help its members participate in CNC and manufacturing competitions, the statement said.