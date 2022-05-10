Northeast State grads move onto future goals

Before handing out diplomas to the 2022 graduates of the mathematics and technologies departments, Janice Gilliam, the president of Northeast State Community College, expressed how proud she was of every graduate and wished them luck on their continuing journey.

“We are proud of you and have high expectations for you as you leave Northeast State,” Gilliam said. “I realize some of you will be transferring to one of our four-year partner institutions, while others will be entering directly into the workforce. No matter where you go on the next part of your journey. Northeast State will always be a part of who you are and how you got there.”