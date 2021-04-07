Northeast State Community College announces partial return to in-person classes this fall

Bullock said that masks, social distancing and other pandemic safety protocols could still be in place for in-person fall classes, and all of those plans could change depending on the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But if vaccination rates continue rising and cases fall, she said, she’s hoping the school will ease into more and more in-person course options over the semester.

“We’re calling this the ‘fall back into your fall’ routine,” she said.

What won’t happen is a complete shift to in-person classes.

For one thing, Bullock said, the school already taught 30% of its classes online before the pandemic. And she said that a lot of Northeast State students have realized over the past year that remote learning suits them —particularly those who are single parents or working, she said.

“They love the online options,” Bullock said. “So we’re keeping some of that. We’re trying to learn from the good lessons of those interactive classroom environments. Why do in the classroom what you can do online?”