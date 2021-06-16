Northeast State campuses returning to full capacity July 6

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Buildings across all campuses of Northeast State Community College will return to full capacity starting July 6, the college announced Tuesday.

“Following CDC, [Tennessee Board of Regents] and Tennessee Department of Health guidance, we are confident in opening our campuses to be fully operational,” Northeast State President Bethany Bullock said in the statement. “Also, all staff and faculty will return to their offices on July 6 as well.”