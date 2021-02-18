Northam's crowd-size limits for high school sports alarm local officials

“Although we appreciate the governor's consideration of the concerns raised by Southwest Virginia superintendents and lawmakers about the ability of our band and cheerleaders to participate in outdoor activities, we still believe the Executive Order is vague and unclear,” Bristol Virginia Superintendent Keith Perrigan wrote in an email. “Our band and cheerleaders are very clearly participants in football games and the amended Executive Order does not specifically address this issue, leaving us to draw our own conclusion. Bristol Virginia Public Schools will release our plan for our first football game, which is scheduled for February 27, on February 19.”