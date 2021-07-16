Northam, Warner make broadband funding announcement

ABINGDON, Va. - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and U.S. Sen. Mark Warner are in Abingdon at this hour, announcing efforts to secure additional funding for broadband service in Virginia.
The event is being held at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center and is being streamed live on Gov. Northam's Facebook and Twitter pages.
Sen. Warner successfully secured billions in funding to increase affordability and access to broadband as part of the American Rescue Plan. Warner is also part of a bipartisan group of senators proposing an additional $65 billion in funding to expand broadband access and affordability nationwide as part of a bipartisan infrastructure framework negotiated with President Biden.
