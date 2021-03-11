Northam visits Smyth County elementary school

MARION, Va. — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is proud of the teachers and school staff members who have done such a good job helping students through the pandemic, and he visited Marion Elementary School on Wednesday to tell them so.
Northam and Secretary of Education Atif Qarni spoke to a gathering of staff and local officials before touring classrooms and speaking to some students who were learning virtually.
Smyth County students have returned to the classroom four days a week, using Wednesdays for virtual make-up sessions and expanded curriculum.
“What a year it’s been,” Northam said, noting the anniversary of Virginia’s first COVID-19 case on March 7, 2020. “Who would have thought a year later we’d be sitting here in masks spaced apart.”
Children and families have sacrificed so much over the past year, the governor said. While students needed to be in school, no one knew how the virus would affect young people so schools were closed and put on hybrid schedules until the infection numbers began to drop. Now, they’re returning to the classroom and Northam praised all those involved, from teachers and administrators to cafeteria workers and custodial staff.
He addressed the vaccination process ongoing in Virginia, saying that about 350,000 doses are being given each day, and he expects to have everyone vaccinated by the end of May.
Limited access to broadband is another important issue for the governor, one of his pet peeves, he said. The lack of access, especially in rural areas, was made clear during the pandemic as schools went to distance learning. Many families have little or no internet access and students have had to sit in parking lots to find a connection to their teachers.
When the pandemic began, the governor said the state was putting about $4 million into broadband expansion efforts and that number has since grown to about $50 million.
“I am here to thank you all,” Northam said to those gathered at Marion Elementary. “It’s been a tough year, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. Keep up the good work.”
The governor has been eager to visit schools to see how things are going as they reopen, Qarni said. He praised Smyth County for its efforts on behalf of students, especially in the provision of nutritious meals while schools were closed.
Northam said food insecurity was high for the state’s children before the pandemic and the closing of schools made it even more difficult for many. But divisions like Smyth County stepped up to make sure no students went hungry, he added.