Northam stresses communication, adherence for Southwest Va. spike

“I know local leaders are working with Ballad Health to reinforce this simple message: We can all protect the health workers around us when we take precautions like wearing a mask,” Northam said, adding that a mask mandate for people in public remains in place in all of Virginia.

The governor also mentioned a public letter sent last week by business, faith and education leaders from across this region urging residents to follow mask guidelines and other steps to help protect the frontline health workers treating COVID-19 patients.

“We all need to step up our vigilance and our precautions,” the governor said.

Asked by a reporter whether there is anything the state could do to assist the health system, Secretary of Health Dr. Daniel Carey noted that the greatest need is personnel.

“I think the No. 1 thing we can do is communicate to the population, to all of us in Virginia — especially in Southwest — how we need to take this very personal,” Carey said. “That hand hygiene, wearing a mask, staying home if you’re sick, keeping your distance — even through the holidays, especially during the holidays — is the No. 1 thing we can do to assist the health system and all the men and women caring for the residents of Southwest Virginia.”