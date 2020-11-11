Northam stresses communication, adherence for Southwest Va. spike

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam expressed concern Tuesday that COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Southwest Virginia — a region that lacks the hospital and treatment capacity of larger cities.
State and area health leaders plan to increase communication efforts to address escalating cases, Northam said during a COVID-19 media briefing with the state emergency support team.
“We continue to be concerned about Southwest Virginia, [with] rising cases, community spread and fewer hospitals than other regions of our state,” Northam said. “Our team has been in communication with health directors in Southwest Virginia about the spread in that region. We’re focusing on a communications campaign to emphasize the importance of doing the things that we know work — avoiding indoor gatherings, washing our hands and wearing face coverings.”
During the past seven days, 887 new cases of the novel coronavirus were diagnosed in the 10 counties and two cities of far Southwest Virginia, an average of 127 per day. During the week of Nov. 1-7, 775 new cases, an average of 110 per day, were diagnosed.
Both totals are lower than the spread reported in parts of East Tennessee, but they mark some of the sharpest increases yet on the Virginia side.
Ballad Health officials say, on average, about 8% to 9% of diagnosed cases may require hospitalization, which equates to between 70 and 80 potential additional patients in the past seven days.
Ballad, which also serves 10 Northeast Tennessee counties, treated a record number of 217 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals Tuesday, including 41 in intensive care units. It has treated more than 900 COVID patients in recent weeks.
The regional hospital system currently has 255 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients and is developing plans to treat more than 300, primarily in its larger tertiary care facilities, officials said last week.
The Southwest Virginia spread appears unlikely to lessen anytime soon since the three health districts serving the region posted three of the four highest COVID testing positivity rates in the state, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
The Cumberland Plateau District’s testing positivity rate stood at 13.7% Tuesday, LENOWISCO’s was at 13% and Mount Rogers 11.9%. The state average is 6.2%.
Testing rates are higher in Northeast Tennessee, and the Ballad service region average was 16.3% Tuesday.
“I know local leaders are working with Ballad Health to reinforce this simple message: We can all protect the health workers around us when we take precautions like wearing a mask,” Northam said, adding that a mask mandate for people in public remains in place in all of Virginia.
The governor also mentioned a public letter sent last week by business, faith and education leaders from across this region urging residents to follow mask guidelines and other steps to help protect the frontline health workers treating COVID-19 patients.
“We all need to step up our vigilance and our precautions,” the governor said.
Asked by a reporter whether there is anything the state could do to assist the health system, Secretary of Health Dr. Daniel Carey noted that the greatest need is personnel.
“I think the No. 1 thing we can do is communicate to the population, to all of us in Virginia — especially in Southwest — how we need to take this very personal,” Carey said. “That hand hygiene, wearing a mask, staying home if you’re sick, keeping your distance — even through the holidays, especially during the holidays — is the No. 1 thing we can do to assist the health system and all the men and women caring for the residents of Southwest Virginia.”
Last week, Ballad announced it plans to hire an additional 350 nurses to deal with staffing issues compounded by the virus.
Virginia remains under phase three of Northam’s reopening plan, as it has since July 1. Phase three allows many more businesses to operate — with social distancing — than the more restrictive phase two.
Asked if he might consider imposing more restrictions should the number of area cases continue climbing, Northam said “a lot of things” are being considered, but state officials will “focus” on the mitigation measures mentioned.
