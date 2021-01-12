 Skip to main content
Northam sets March 23 as date for 38th District Senate election
Northam sets March 23 as date for 38th District Senate election

RICHMOND, Va. -- Gov. Ralph Northam today issued a writ of election declaring a special election in the 38th Senate District for March 23 to fill the seat previously held by Sen. Ben Chafin, who died Jan. 1.

Under state code, the governor is charged with setting the special election date when a vacancy occurs in the General Assembly absent of the General Assembly being in session.

Chafin served since 2014. He died of complications due to COVID-19 at age 60.

The last day for candidates to file to appear on the ballot is January 22.

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

