Northam, others gather to dedicate Clinch River State Park

Park amenities now include trails and open areas along the river. Future plans call for adding cabins, Bowen said.

“In addition to the natural beauty that surrounds us today, rare and endangered species thrive in this region,” Northam said. “The Clinch River’s ecosystem is one of the most productive of any river in America.”

That river is home to rare species of mussels and rare plants along the river’s edge, Northam said.

“Development of the Clinch River State Park will significantly raise awareness of this important ecological diversity,” Northam said. “I hope the Clinch River State Park will help protect this ecosystem while increasing and encouraging public use and enjoyment of this very, very special place.”

Northam predicted the park being a major tourism attraction “as we continue to expand opportunities for this region,” he said.

“It’s a lot about bringing tourists to Southwest Virginia,” Northam said. “As we know, outdoor recreational opportunities not only provide a great quality of life and serve to attract tourists, they also allow us to market Virginia as the best state for business by allowing employers to help attract a skilled workforce which prioritizes these amenities.”