Northam gives update on vaccine rollout in Virginia

Virginia continues ramping up efforts to deliver COVID-19 vaccines, Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday, but he admitted the state has a “long way to go.”
Speaking during a news briefing, Northam said changes made last week have greatly increased the state’s vaccination rates. As of Friday, Virginia has administered 86% of its allocation of first doses of the vaccine and 67% of total doses, to rank 12th among all U.S. states.
“Over 9% of our total population has received at least the first vaccine. That’s ninth among states,” Northam said Friday.
Northam displayed a color-keyed chart showing Southwest Virginia counties served by the Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers Health districts in a dark blue, signifying they ranked comparatively high in the numbers of total vaccine doses administered by health district of residence. Counties in the LENOWISCO Health District were shown in a slightly lighter shade of blue.
“The Southwest region has a higher vaccination rate than many of our populous areas,” Northam said. “Places like Wise and Dickenson counties, Bristol and Bland County. That’s good to see, and it’s a testament to the hard work of the health districts and health systems in our Southwest. That region was particularly hard-hit toward the end of the year with serious concerns about hospital bed space, the population tends to be older and to have more health conditions.”
About 12% of Southwest Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
However, the region has received fewer doses since the state changed its policy and now bases allocations on total population. The Mount Rogers District represents 2% of the state’s population and Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO represent 1% each.
“That gives us about 4,000 vaccines to use from Wythe to Lee [counties] and that includes our hospital systems, health departments and community pharmacies and community health providers so it is a very small number,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District, who now oversees the other two districts. “We could be giving four to five times that per week with all of the community partners we have ready to go. As soon as we get an increase in vaccines, we’ll be getting them to help within our communities.”
CVS pharmacies are expected to soon begin offering the vaccine in Virginia, Northam said. But, of 38 locations statewide, one Abingdon store is the only one so far in Southwest Virginia.
“We are still working with CVS and CDC (Centers for Disease Control) on how registrations for those vaccinations will work,” the governor said. “Be assured this is only the first phase of the rollout of the federal pharmacy partnership. We are working with other pharmacy chains such as Walmart, Walgreens and Kroger. Our health department has worked closely with the CDC to make sure this partnership covers as much of Virginia and as many vulnerable Virginians as possible.”
Shelton said department workers and community partners have been “working really hard” to vaccinate as many people as possible.
Virginia began vaccinating in late December, with the focus on front-line health care workers. On Jan. 11, the vaccinations expanded to phase 1B, which included school teachers.
“Jan. 11 is when we really picked up on our first shots. So next week, Feb. 8, we’ll be doing second shots for all those we started in phase 1B,” Shelton said. “We’re excited our teachers will be getting second doses this coming week.”
By contrast, Tennessee hasn’t yet vaccinated educators. On Friday, the Bristol Tennessee, Sullivan County and Kingsport city schools announced their systems will be closed Feb. 12 and March 5 so teachers can be vaccinated.
