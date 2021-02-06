Northam gives update on vaccine rollout in Virginia

About 12% of Southwest Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

However, the region has received fewer doses since the state changed its policy and now bases allocations on total population. The Mount Rogers District represents 2% of the state’s population and Cumberland Plateau and LENOWISCO represent 1% each.

“That gives us about 4,000 vaccines to use from Wythe to Lee [counties] and that includes our hospital systems, health departments and community pharmacies and community health providers so it is a very small number,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, director of the Mount Rogers Health District, who now oversees the other two districts. “We could be giving four to five times that per week with all of the community partners we have ready to go. As soon as we get an increase in vaccines, we’ll be getting them to help within our communities.”

CVS pharmacies are expected to soon begin offering the vaccine in Virginia, Northam said. But, of 38 locations statewide, one Abingdon store is the only one so far in Southwest Virginia.