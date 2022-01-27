Nor'easter may bring some snow to the area; temps in teens Saturday

Old Man Winter ain’t done yet.

With snow in today’s forecast and bitterly cold temperatures this weekend, the National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the mountains along the Tennessee-Virginia border.

Additionally, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared a state of emergency in advance of the Nor’easter expected to arrive in Virginia.

This storm is expected to bring snow across the commonwealth - from Chincoteague Island to Cumberland Gap, said Reggie Roakes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Travel in Virginia is expected to be impacted with 1-3 inches of snow falling from Bristol to Winchester along the Interstate 81 corridor, Roakes said.

Rain is expected to eventually change to snow in the greater Bristol region, said Tim Doyle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee.

This morning will begin as rain with a little bit of light snow in Southwest Virginia, Doyle said. By Friday afternoon, the rain will mix with snow.

Temperatures will be in the upper 30s in Wise and Russell counties Friday, Doyle said.

In Tennessee, Doyle said, “Roan Mountain might not get above freezing.”

As the temperatures start to drop later, expect about 3 inches of snow in the upper elevations of the Tri-Cities area and about 1 inch in the valleys, Doyle said.

“It’s going to be real elevation-dependent,” he added.

Expect about 5 inches of snow to fall in the Grayson Highlands region, Roakes said.

Snowfall will end in the lower elevations around sunrise Saturday across Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, Doyle said.

“But after the snow stops, it will be really cold temperatures,” Doyle said.

The temperature will be about 10 degrees at Bristol Saturday morning, Doyle said. Saturday’s high temperature is expected to be in the 20s across the greater Bristol region.

“This is the time of year when we get our coldest temperatures at the end of January,” Doyle said.

Lows will continue in the teens throughout the weekend.

“There will be more wind chills,” Doyle said. “The wind chill will be Friday evening down in the teens. In the higher elevations, it will be below zero.”

The snow that does fall today will likely stay on the ground for a couple of days, due to the low temperatures, Doyle said.

“A lot of the melting will be Sunday when we have upper 30s and lower 40s in the lower elevations,” Doyle said.

Monday’s high is expected to reach about 45 degrees in Bristol, according to the National Weather Service with warmer weather expected later in the week.

The storm bringing this snow is developing off the Atlantic coast.

“The further northeast you go, the more snow,” Doyle said. “We’re on the edge.”

The storm is expected to move up the coast from Virginia to Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey and New York then into New England, Doyle said.

The brunt of the storm is expected to impact the far eastern side of Virginia, where as much as 12 inches of snow is expected on the two counties of Virginia’s Eastern Shore.

The storm is expected to bring about 6 inches of snow to the Coastal Virginia cities of Williamsburg, Norfolk Virginia Beach and Hampton, Roakes said.

“If you look at the big picture, it hugs along the coast,” Roakes said.

Beyond this winter event, the first few days of February are expected to reach temperatures in the 50s and 60s – above normal for Bristol, according to Doyle.

