BRISTOL, Va. — When Wilhelmina Banks returned to Bristol in the 1990s, she was coming back to her hometown to fulfill her dreams and make a change.

Banks died on Thursday at the age of 90.

“She came back to fulfill her childhood dream. She opened up the Nyumba ya Tausi Peacock Museum in her family home, built in 1896 and is still standing today,” said Rev. Jackie Nophlin of the Household of Faith Community Church, a close friend and mentee of Banks.

Nophlin emphasized that through the various artifacts and histories on display in her museum, which she collected throughout her time living in Brooklyn, New York, and Tanzania, Banks was able to reconnect the Black community of Bristol with their past.

“She brought such a rich field of information, one that we would have never known and never been able to tap into, you know, she brought to us our roots,” Nophlin said. “She reminded us that we should always be grounded in our roots; who we are and to be a proud people.”

Wilhelmina Banks was born in Bristol, Virginia, on Dec. 8, 1932. She lived on Clinton Avenue across the street from Thomas Jefferson Elementary School, which she was not allowed to attend due to segregation. Instead, she attended the Frederick Douglass School, which was the only school for Black children in Southwest Virginia until Integration in 1965.

Bank’s frustration at not being allowed to enroll in Virginia Intermont College, also due to segregation, led her at age 16 to leave Southwest Virginia and continue her studies at the Morristown Normal and Industrial College, a historically Black college in Morristown, Tennessee.

Nophlin reminisced about her own journey, which saw her leave Bristol to live in various military bases where she was exposed to the diversity of people, cultures and ideas that make up the U.S. before making her own return to Bristol at age 30. She recalled how instrumental Banks was in teaching her how to channel her anger toward the injustices she witnessed in her community into meaningful dialogue and action.

“We still are faced with racism and hatred and bigotry and those things that seem to have never gone away, and it was aggravating for me when I was young,” Nophlin said. “She taught me to listen before I spoke and to learn to read the room, study the project, do your research and then come back to the table and talk. I’ve been practicing it ever since.

“She was an educator, a teacher, and she would encourage you, you know, ‘don’t ever let go of your purpose and your reason,’” Nophlin said. “’There’s a reason we came back to Bristol.’”

On July 27, 2008, Banks and a group of 15 Bristol residents celebrated the renaming of the Randall Street Expressway in Bristol, Virginia, and Edgemont Avenue in Bristol, Tennessee — which had previously been where Bristol’s Black businesses, community, and homes were — to Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Nophlin highlighted this as one of Banks’ greatest achievements, alongside her introduction of Kwanza and Juneteenth as holidays to acknowledge and celebrate for the Black community of Bristol.

“Every time you look at the Bristol Virginia/Tennessee a good place to live sign, your eyeballs have to go across that Martin Luther King Boulevard, and Ms. Banks is responsible for it,” Nophlin said.

“Most people coming in from other places, it’s common that they have a Martin Luther King Boulevard, or Martin Luther King Alley, or Martin Luther King something. But you’re only going to find one Martin Luther King in this entire nation that’s going stretch from the state of Virginia to the state of Tennessee,” she said. “That’s powerful.”

Tina McDaniel, a member of the Bristol Community Remembrance Project, which is working to raise awareness about the history of lynchings in Bristol, recalled meeting Banks at the MLK Day Celebration back in 2008 when Martin Luther King Boulevard was inaugurated. She spoke about what she learned from years of collaborating with Banks.

“What I learned from her is just how important truth telling is and how important that is to a community and the impact it has on our ability to heal and even be unified as a community,” McDaniel said.

Over the course of her 50 years as a civil rights leader in Bristol, Banks held many roles, from vice president of the regional chapter of the NAACP to her time as part of the Be the Bridge Group.

Banks has left a lasting legacy in Bristol. Nophlin highlighted that the path she paved must be continued, as there is still much to do.

“There’s a lot of work to do, and you keep plowing at it, one day at a time, one issue at a time as they come up. And you take young people with you so that they can see, to learn that one thing, listen, read the room, read the people and do your research. Then come back and have a discussion,” Nophlin said.

“She’s affected me for a lifetime. I hope and pray I’ll never forget the things that she taught me,” Nophlin said.