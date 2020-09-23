Nonprofit has higher participation in gardening, farming programs

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Alexis Close directs training programs for beginner-level farmers and gardeners at the Appalachian Resource Conservation and Development Council, a Johnson City-based nonprofit. She said she’s seen a bump in participation since the COVID-19 pandemic hit Northeast Tennessee in March.

Build It Up East Tennessee normally accepts 35 families a year into its organic gardening program, which runs from March through September, Close said Tuesday. Participants receive monthly training, as well as tools, seeds and help with tilling.

In January, when Build It Up recruited the next round of participants, the program started with the usual 35 or so families, Close said. But once the pandemic reached Northeast Tennessee, she said that Grow Appalachia — a larger nonprofit that helps fund the program — allowed Build It Up to reopen and expand its enrollment for the year.

“We’ve been able to help around 50 families rather than the usual 35 so far this year,” said Close, a 35-year-old Johnson City resident.

Most of the additions were participants who had already been in the program, she said.