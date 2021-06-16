Nonprofit clears 82,000 Ballad patients' medical debt

“We’ve screened more than 100,000 individuals in our service area for food and housing insecurity, exposure to domestic violence and other health-related social needs, and we’ve found again and again, many services exist to support these individuals and families, but as a system and community, we previously haven’t connected with them appropriately,” said Anthony Keck, chief population health officer for Ballad Health.

“By removing this burden of old debt, we hope to better engage with our patients, so they access care and other services when they need them without the fear of unmanageable expenses,” Keck said.

RIP Medical Debt works with donors, in this case, The Secular Society — a not-for-profit Blacksburg-based corporation — which purchased and abolished $76.5 million in medical debt for tens of thousands of Virginia residents who were Ballad Health patients.