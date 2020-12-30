 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No injuries in small plane accident at Tri-Cities Airport
0 comments

No injuries in small plane accident at Tri-Cities Airport

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A small plane was involved in a minor accident that caused the temporary closure of a runway at Tri-Cities Airport on Tuesday, according to a statement from the airport.

The accident, which involved a BA-55 Beechcraft, happened on runway 5-23 at 12:49 p.m., the statement said. One person was in the aircraft and there were no injuries, it added.

After being closed for a short time, the runway was reopened by a little before 2 p.m., according to an additional statement from Kristi Haulsee, director of marketing and air service development for the Tri-Cities Airport Authority.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts