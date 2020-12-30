No injuries in small plane accident at Tri-Cities Airport

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — A small plane was involved in a minor accident that caused the temporary closure of a runway at Tri-Cities Airport on Tuesday, according to a statement from the airport.

The accident, which involved a BA-55 Beechcraft, happened on runway 5-23 at 12:49 p.m., the statement said. One person was in the aircraft and there were no injuries, it added.

After being closed for a short time, the runway was reopened by a little before 2 p.m., according to an additional statement from Kristi Haulsee, director of marketing and air service development for the Tri-Cities Airport Authority.