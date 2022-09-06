 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No good bids means city will pay regular rate to dump its garbage after landfill closes

BHC_07062022_Landfill_06.jpg

The Bristol Virginia Landfill is looking to stop any new trash intake for both the city and commercial customers at Shakesville Road Sept. 9. With trash intake coming to an end, city crew members are covering the existing waste with dirt, which was recommended by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality.

BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol Virginia expects to pay gate rate at another landfill when its trucks begin delivering city trash there next week, City Manager Randy Eads said Tuesday.

The city will become a paying customer elsewhere because its embattled city landfill will no longer accept trash – either from the city or outside sources – after Friday. The cessation is part of the city’s response to a temporary injunction designed to resolve odor and emission issues with the landfill and ultimately close the facility.

“The city will begin taking its trash to an offsite location next week,” Eads said Tuesday.

He declined to say which landfill.

City leaders hoped to finalize an agreement with an outside firm to haul city trash to another landfill but there were issues when bids were opened last week.

“No award will be given for this project,” according to a document on the city website. “The bids received were deemed non-responsive due to exceptions to the specifications set forth in the scope of services … The bidders did not provide a bid price per ton for both transportation and disposal costs.”

Eads said the city plans to issue a new request for proposals in the near future.

Eads outlined this exact scenario during a hearing last month in response to a question from U.S. District Judge James Jones. The judge asked about the city’s plan should it fail to secure a contractor via the bidding process.

“If we don’t get a responsive bid, we will continue to collect the trash, take it to the nearest landfill and pay the gate rate,” Eads told the judge. “If we have to, we will continue to take waste there until we can negotiate a price.”

dmcgee@bristolnews.com | 276-645-2532 | Twitter: @DMcGeeBHC | Facebook.com/david.mcgee.127

