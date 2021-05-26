No-go for rodeo? Washington County supervisors table permission for events, but agree to work on future compromise

ABINGDON, Va. — Following a lengthy discussion spanning three hours, the Washington County Board of Supervisors agreed on Tuesday to work on a compromise to hold rodeos on Reedy Creek Road.
Even so, the board still tabled making a decision on granting a special exception permit to hold the first “Rodeo in the Valley” on May 28-29.
Rodeo producer Brad Nelms addressed the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, saying he had “jumped the gun” when he planned and advertised five rodeos on property owned by Mike Anderson — before he was granted a special exception permit from county officials.
County Attorney Lucy Phillips said Nelms planned rodeo events before the county knew about them.
The first “Rodeo in the Valley” event is slated for this Friday night.
At one point during Tuesday’s meeting, Phillips suggested the rodeo producers could face fines of $1,000 per day if a rodeo is held without a special exception permit.
Supervisor Mike Rush made a motion to establish a committee to study how a rodeo could be held on the property. But Rush also suggested that the board table granting approval and that the planning commission should jointly meet on June 8 with the board for another public hearing.
Superviror Randy Pennington seconded Rush’s motion to establish a committee and table the issue.
The motion passed unanimously.
Several people spoke for and against the rodeo on Tuesday, including a contestant who said she planned to compete this weekend at the rodeo.
At Tuesday’s public hearing, one resident, Rex Carter, said, “This is a classic case of let’s ask forgiveness [rather] than ask for permission.”
Other residents, largely from Musick Drive, expressed concerns over traffic and noise from the rodeo site.
At the Washington County Planning Commission on Monday, Nelms presented a petition with 545 signatures of rodeo supporters. The petition, he said, had been collected at the Country Corner Market at the Burson Place crossroads near the planned rodeo site.
That same petition was also presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Saul Hernandez, the representative for the rodeo site’s district, was absent on an out-of-country trip on Tuesday.
Besides rodeos, Nelms also wants to hold other agricultural events at Anderson’s site, he said.
At the meeting, the supervisors and Phillips expressed concerns over the deeds of the property, which restrict commercial businesses from operating on the tracts.
Nelms did offer a compromise, with some adjacent landowners having signed an agreement to allow the rodeo to take place.
If this weekend’s rodeo is held, Rush said, “They will have to proceed without permission.”