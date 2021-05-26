No-go for rodeo? Washington County supervisors table permission for events, but agree to work on future compromise

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The motion passed unanimously.

Several people spoke for and against the rodeo on Tuesday, including a contestant who said she planned to compete this weekend at the rodeo.

At Tuesday’s public hearing, one resident, Rex Carter, said, “This is a classic case of let’s ask forgiveness [rather] than ask for permission.”

Other residents, largely from Musick Drive, expressed concerns over traffic and noise from the rodeo site.

At the Washington County Planning Commission on Monday, Nelms presented a petition with 545 signatures of rodeo supporters. The petition, he said, had been collected at the Country Corner Market at the Burson Place crossroads near the planned rodeo site.

That same petition was also presented to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.

Saul Hernandez, the representative for the rodeo site’s district, was absent on an out-of-country trip on Tuesday.

Besides rodeos, Nelms also wants to hold other agricultural events at Anderson’s site, he said.

At the meeting, the supervisors and Phillips expressed concerns over the deeds of the property, which restrict commercial businesses from operating on the tracts.